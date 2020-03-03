MSP investigating child death in Montcalm County

Troopers are investigating the death of a child in Montcalm County.
Details are limited, but Michigan State Police say troopers were called to a residence on W. Stanton Road, near N. Hillman Road, just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
Troopers say when they arrived they found an unresponsive child under the age of two.
MSP say lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The MSP Crime Lab is now investigating.
