Police are investigating a crash Thursday morning with a semi and a cruiser.
Michigan State Police Troopers were on the scene of a crash on westbound I-69 and Dort Highway.
Troopers said their cruisers were parked in the left lane and road conditions were icy.
A semi driver was in the middle lane and hit the brakes too hard. The semi jackknifed, hit the median wall and crashed into a patrol car, troopers said.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.