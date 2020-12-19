Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy.
Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, troopers were called to a crash on M-65 near Anderson Road in Iosco County.
An investigation found the buggy and the vehicle were both headed northbound on M-65 when the buggy was hit from behind.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Hale man, admitted he was distracted before hitting the buggy.
No one inside the buggy was seriously injured and no medical treatment was required.
There were eight people inside the buggy including the 32-year-old man operator and seven passengers ranging in age from 6 months to 34 years.
The crash is still under investigation.
