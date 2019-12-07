Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that has left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said they were dispatched to Dixie Highway and Tiffany Blvd. for a crash just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.
Troopers said the driver of a Suburban traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy. attempted to turn left on Tiffany Blvd.
Instead of turning left, troopers said the driver crashed into a pick-up truck that was headed southbound on Dixie Hwy.
The driver of the Suburban was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the driver of the pick-up was not harmed.
The crash is under investigation.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
