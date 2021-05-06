State police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles and one farm tractor.
It happened on May 6 at noon near the intersection of Vassar and Gera in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township.
According to the investigation, the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, 28-year-old Brett Rivers, suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2000 Chrysler Concorde. The crash forced the Malibu to cross the center line into the path of a southbound large farm tractor.
No other injuries were reported in this crash. The incident remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.
