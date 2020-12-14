Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate a fire that killed a man in Midland County.
Troopers were sent to Volmer Drive, north of School Road in Greendale Township, on Dec. 9 at 4:10 p.m.
Neighbors reported an explosion and fire at a trailer home, according to MSP.
The Lee Township and Homer Township fire departments responded to the scene.
When the fire was extinguished, investigators found 78-year-old Kenneth Lilly dead in the ruins.
According to preliminary information, Lilly was at the residence working on the trailer home’s furnace, tenants previously reported smelling gas inside the trailer home.
Results from the fire investigator’s work and autopsy are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.