Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 53-year-old woman dead.
Deanna Evanzo, of Morley, was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry east on E. Fremont Road when she lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway, MSP said.
The vehicle left the roadway where it rolled and hit several trees, MSP said.
That happened about 10:20 a.m. near S. Crawford Road in Isabella County.
Evanzo, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
