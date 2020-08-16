The Michigan State Police West Branch Post is investigating after a female was killed during a watercraft crash on Clear Lake in Ogemaw County.
On Saturday, August 15 at approximately 5:06 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Clear Lake, in Foster Township, for a jet ski crash.
Troopers said while operating a jet ski, a 39-year-old female from Berkley lost control and collided with a dock.
According to troopers, life-saving measures were attempted by officers on the scene, but the driver succumbed to her injuries prior to being transported to the hospital.
Troopers said the passenger, a 32-year-old female from California, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
