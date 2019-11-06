Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person in Flint.
It happened in the 900 block of Millbrook Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Police said one male was shot and killed in this incident.
At this time police do not have a suspect in custody.
No further information was released.
