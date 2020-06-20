Three females were injured and one is dead after an overnight shooting in Saginaw.
According to MSP, troopers responded to a report of a female being shot at the intersection of Livingston and Tausend Street in the City of Saginaw.
MSP said the shooting happened at about 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.
According to MSP, officers arrived on the scene and found a female victim deceased from gunshot wound to the head.
MSP said 21-year-old Chynna Nicole Thompson was sitting in a car when she was shot in the head. They said the two other females in the car were unharmed.
According to MSP, three females were traveling on Wesley street when they were also shot. They were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Livingston.
MSP said the three females were 19, 20, and 25 years of age.
They were transported to a local hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.
According to MSP, their investigation revealed that there was a large gathering on Wesley Street where several subjects exchanged gunfire. Both vehicles and the victims appear to be unintended targets.
Saginaw Major Case Unit is investigating.
