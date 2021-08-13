GENERIC: Michigan State Police logo

The Michigan State Police Department and Major Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting of a 25-year-old man near the intersection of Ballenger Road and Miller Road in Flint.

The victim was shot around 2:40 Friday afternoon while driving north on Ballenger Highway near Miller Road. He received medical treatment at a local hospital and is listed in serious condition according to MSP. 

MSP has no suspects in custody.  

