The Michigan State Police Department and Major Crime Unit detectives are investigating the shooting of a 25-year-old man near the intersection of Ballenger Road and Miller Road in Flint.
The victim was shot around 2:40 Friday afternoon while driving north on Ballenger Highway near Miller Road. He received medical treatment at a local hospital and is listed in serious condition according to MSP.
MSP has no suspects in custody.
