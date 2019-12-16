The Michigan State Police is investigating a hit-and-run involving an Amish buggy.
Troopers said the crash happened at Marlette Road east of Boyne Road in Marlette Township.
According to troopers, the crash happened about 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a red 2006-2009 Ford Fusion with damage to the front passenger side.
On Tuesday, the Marlette Police Department said the driver and the vehicle were located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.