Michigan State Police are investigating after a horse-drawn carriage was hit head-on, and the driver of the vehicle just took off.
It happened on May 8 in Branch County.
Troopers said at around 10 p.m. a black passenger car was northbound, crossed the center line, and hit the southbound carriage head-on.
Two adults and six children, ranging in age from 1-month to 7-years, were in the carriage at the time.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and is believed to have sustained front-end damage, including a missing headlight, side mirror, and damage to the front-driver side tire.
If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.