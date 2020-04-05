Michigan State Police are investigating a larceny of cash complaint out of Iosco County.
According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to Spruce Rd. in Plainfield Township for the complaint.
Troopers said they conducted interviews and is investigating.
There is no further information at this time.
TV5 will update you when more is available.
