Michigan State Police is investigating after a missing woman’s body was found in the south side of Flint.
The body of Tracey Eashoo-Brownrigg, 39, of Lapeer was found on Saturday, Dec. 4. Renea-Brownrigg was last seen on Oct. 25 and was known to frequent the area of Fenton Road and Atherton Road. Her family reported her missing on Nov. 2, according to MSP.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County did offer a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on her whereabouts.
A cause of death has not been ruled yet. Anyone with more information on this crime can send an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(1) comment
Too much to ask to get her name right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.