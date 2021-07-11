The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a trooper that happened on Saturday, July 10, around 6:21 p.m. in Bennington Township.
A preliminary investigation indicated a trooper from the Flint Post was dispatched to investigate an individual acting unusual.
The trooper contacted the 37-year-old Owosso area man from the Owosso area, on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.
According to MSP, the man became combative.
The trooper deployed their taser and it was ineffective. The Owosso man then pulled a weapon and fired at the trooper, according to MSP.
The trooper tried to separate the weapon from the suspect, but he was able to aim the weapon at the officer. The trooper returned fire and the suspect received a fatal wound.
The trooper was not injured. The officer remains on administrative leave pending the end of the investigation in accordance with MSP policy.
The investigation will be handed to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review after the MSP investigation.
