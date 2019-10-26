The Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Charlevoix County.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:33 a.m. a Charlevoix County deputy and a Boyne City officer were dispatched to locate a suicidal subject.
Troopers said the investigation led them to the corner of US-131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.
The officers located the suicidal subject around 2:20 a.m., according to troopers.
Troopers said that shortly after contact was made they started to struggle and the subject was able to retrieve a gun. When confronted with the weapon, the officers fired at the subject.
After the subject was shot, the officers rendered first aid and called for additional medical assistance.
Troopers said the subject is dead and the officers were not injured.
There is no additional information at this time.
