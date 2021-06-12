Two females were arrested after a Winnebago drove recklessly in West Michigan.
Around 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to a report of a tan Winnebago driving erratically in the area of M-91 and M-46. The Winnebago passed nine vehicles on the right at the stop light for M-91 at M-46 according to MSP.
MSP troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the RV kept driving west on M-46 below the posted speeds. Troopers drove passed the RV trying to make eye contact with the “elderly” woman driver, but the driver passed the troopers vehicle and kept driving west on M-46 and then south of Federal Highway.
Troopers shut down emergency lights because of the safety of individuals but kept following the woman at posted speeds.
After going South on Federal Highway, the woman went west on M-82 and Amy School Road. That is where troopers tried to stop the RV by using stop sticks according to MSP.
When the RV approached the trooper’s patrol vehicle, the woman crossed all lanes aggressively and almost hit the patrol vehicle. The stop sticks struck the front side tire of the RV.
The RV kept driving with a flat front tire south on US-131 below or at the posted speeds before exiting the east bound exit at Cannonsville Road. Troopers got in front of the RV as the woman tried to turn back on Cannonsville. The vehicle then rear-ended a trooper’s patrol vehicle.
The RV hit another patrol vehicle before going south on US-131 in the north bound lane. The RV continued driving south trying to drive between both lanes of traffic hitting at least four civilian vehicles.
There were zero injuries reported.
The RV used a cross over and kept driving south on US-131. The woman exited US-131 on the ramp to 17 Mile Road and while turning east troopers performed a successful pit maneuver. Two women occupants were arrested without incident.
The RV driver was arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail pending arraignment. After troopers searched the RV, they located multiple large electronics believed to be stolen from the Walmart in Mt. Pleasant.
