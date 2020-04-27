Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that happened in Flint on Monday, April 27.
According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to 1309 Barney St. in Flint for a male who was laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
Troopers said there are no suspects in custody at this time.
MSP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
