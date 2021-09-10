State police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in Saginaw.
The shooting occurred Friday night in the area of South Washington near Banner Road, not far south from Mount Olivet Cemetery.
This is an active investigation. Continue to follow TV5 as we learn more about this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.