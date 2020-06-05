Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Mid-Michigan woman.
Sgt. Joseph Rowley said the Michigan State Crime Lab is being called in to assist in the death of the 70-year-old woman.
Few details are known at this time, except that she lived on Bray Road in Thetford Township.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
