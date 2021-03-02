State police are investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man.
Police were sent to the 1700 block of N. Vernon Avenue in the city of Flint for an unresponsive male on March 1 at 6:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old man dead. His death is being considered suspicious, according to Michigan State Police.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
