Michigan State Police is investigating a suspicious fire in Shiawassee County.
Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a fire in the 1500 block of South Riniel Road in Venice Township.
When troopers and fire crews got to the scene, the two-story single-family family was fully engulfed in flames.
The home and a semi parked next to the home were destroyed in the fire, troopers said.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.
Crews said the fire is considered suspicious and they are continuing to investigate.
