Police are investigating a suspicious string of abandoned mobile home fires.
Michigan State Police Fire Investigators said 6-7 mobile homes caught fire in the last 48 hours in Flint.
The homes were on property at the Genesee Forest Estates in the north part of the city.
No one was inside the trailer and no one was injured in fires, investigators said.
The fires are being investigated as suspicious.
