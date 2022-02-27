State Police are investigating the theft of two ATM machines from PCF banks in Swartz Creek and Flint Township.
Both ATMS were recovered with a pickup truck that was also stolen.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 810-732-1111.
