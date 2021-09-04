Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Shiawassee County that led to the arrest of a person with an outstanding warrant.
The traffic crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. near I-69 and Grand River Ave.
An MSP sergeant saw a blue Chevrolet Malibu driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lansing Road near Geeck Road. The sergeant tried to catch up to the driver attempting a traffic stop but could not get close enough to the Malibu.
In Durand at M-71 and Lansing Road the sergeant saw a cloud of dirt in the roadway and observed a light-colored SUV had left the road. The Malibu ran the SUV off the road according to MSP.
The sergeant attempted to catch the Malibu again on eastbound I-69 to obtain a license plate number but was unsuccessful. The pursuit was ended near the Bancroft Road overpass on Westbound I69 by the sergeant.
From a distance the sergeant watched the Malibu crash hitting a tree and a parked car before catching fire in a park near Grand River Road and I-69. The sergeant responded to the crash and pulled the injured driver out of the burning Malibu.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The driver had an outstanding warrant and is facing multiple felony charges related to this incident according to MSP.
