Michigan State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Flint.
Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, troopers made a traffic stop on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue for a traffic violation.
A passenger in the backseat, later identified as a 24-year-old Flint man, got out of the vehicle and started running. Troopers saw the man was armed and ordered him to drop the weapon.
The man continued running and fired his weapon at the troopers as they ran after him. One of the troopers fired his own weapon, hitting the suspect. Troopers were able to get to the man and render first aid.
The suspect is being treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in good condition, troopers said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene during the incident but was found a few hours later. The investigation is ongoing, and the report will be submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor for review.
Detectives from outside the MSP district are being brought in to investigate the shooting. The trooper who fired his weapon is on administrative leave during the investigation which is department protocol. The trooper involved had been apart of MSP for two years.
