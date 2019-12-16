The Michigan State Police is investigating a hit and run involving an Amish buggy.
Troopers said the crash happened at Marlette Rd. east of Boyne Rd. in Marlette Township.
According to troopers, the crash happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red 2006-2009 Ford Fusion with damage to the front passenger side.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact the MSP’s Caro Post at 989-637-2156.
