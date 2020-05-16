Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 5-day-old child who they believe was taken by the father.
Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr. is 13 inches long and weighs about seven pounds and once ounce. He is a white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with teddy bears on it.
According to MSP, Smith Jr. is in the custody of the biological father Jeffrey Michael Smith Sr. They said he could potentially be in danger due to comments made by the father in harming the child.
MSP said Smith Jr. does not have any food or additional clothing.
According to MSP, Smith Sr. is driving a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate that reads DRE6838.
MSP said Smith Sr. has an active warrant for arrest out of Emmett Township Public Safety in Battle Creek MI.
If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-788-1736
