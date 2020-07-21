Michigan State Police has issued an endangered missing advisory for 32-year-old Ernest Demetrius Winters.
Winters was last seen leaving 21246 Westview, Royal Oak Township, MI, 48220 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
Winters is 5’6” weighs 160 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
He was last seen in a gray t-shirt with black sweatpants ad a black backpack.
MSP said Winters has been diagnosed with bipolar/personality and schizoaffective disorder. He is known to be without prescription medication.
Winters has a prior history of drug use/overdose and is cocaine dependent.
According to troopers, Winter’s caseworker reported that he has violent tendencies.
Troopers believe he may be in the Flint area.
If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency at 248-584-5740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.