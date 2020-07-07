Michigan State Police has issued a missing and endangered advisory for a missing toddler who hasn’t been seen since Saturday, July 4.
Elias Joseph Krajenke, 4, was last seen on Saturday at 101. E. Aitken when he was picked up by Celia Kwasniewski.
Krajenke has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts, with no shirt, and sandals. He is 3’ and weighs about 40 pounds.
According to MSP, Kwasniewski said she dropped the boy off with his mother Jamie Kelley at Main and Black River streets in the Village of Deckerville area.
If you saw him or have any information, please contact the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office at 810-648-2000.
