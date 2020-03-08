A juvenile was released back to its parent after running away in Iosco County.
According to Michigan State Police West Branch Post, troopers were dispatched to a business on US-23 in Tawas City at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Troopers said they were dispatched for reports of a juvenile runaway.
Troopers located and apprehended the juvenile.
After apprehending the juvenile, troopers said they released him/her back with their father.
There is no further information at this time.
