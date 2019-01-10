A Mid-Michigan man fled the 81st District Courthouse while waiting to see a judge.
Mason William, 21-years-old, left the courthouse on Jan. 9, at approximately 2:35 a.m. on foot.
Stafford was at the 81st District Court in Alcona County awaiting drug court, where he would be sent back to jail for charges he had pending out of Iosco County, police said.
Trooper Romel, of the Michigan State Police Alpena post, and his canine Zed were called to the scene.
Romel and Zed tracked Stafford through the woods for approximately one mile and located him hiding under a downed tree.
Stafford was taken into custody by Alcona County Sheriff deputies and lodged in the Alcona County Jail.
Stafford was arraigned on Jan. 10, on charges of escape from lawful custody.
He waived his rights and pleaded guilty to the crime.
Stafford is currently being held on a 10 percent $200,000 cash surety bond in the Alcona County Jail.
He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.