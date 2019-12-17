A Michigan State Police cruiser was hit while officers were on their way to a stabbing scene.
A Michigan State Police trooper was headed westbound on Hamilton Avenue in Flint Tuesday afternoon when it happened.
An 80-year-old woman ran a stop sign, hitting the trooper’s vehicle, MSP said.
The cruiser rolled and hit a tree, trapping the trooper inside.
The trooper and the woman were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The K9 officer in the back of the vehicle was taken to Michigan State University for evaluation.
The crash is still under investigation and crash reconstruction is being done.
