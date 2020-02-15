Michigan State Police is reminding drivers that freezing temperatures may cause gas lines to freeze.
They said to make sure to keep your gas tank at least half full during these conditions.
You can view the latest temperatures from the First Warn 5 weather center here.
RELATED: MSP official recommends being prepared for winter driving with an emergency kit
