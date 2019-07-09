Michigan State Police are investigating three separate homicides that happened only hours apart.
In the first, the Michigan State Police Major Crime Unit responded to the 2800 block of Comanche in Flint about 6:20 p.m. on July 9 regarding a homicide.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 28-year-old family member died from blunt force trauma, MSP said.
Police have one suspect in custody, but the incident remains under investigation.
Troopers were called to a second homicide in the 1600 block of Kent in Flint at 1:21 a.m. on July 10.
MSP said a man was killed during a home invasion, and a woman was shot in the buttocks. Flint Police said multiple suspects left the scene in a champagne-colored SUV.
The investigation into that incident continues.
MSP troopers were dispatched to the third homicide location, in the 2100 block of Devon in Flint, about 1:41 a.m. on July 10.
A 19-year-old man had been shot in the chest, and later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.
There are currently no suspects in custody in connection with his death, and the investigation continues in that case.
