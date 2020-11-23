Michigan State Police teaming up with Kroger this holiday season to package and deliver 200 Thanksgiving meals across the state.
“It’s a wonderful partnership, a lot of people have had really rough times during COVID,” said Lt. Liz Rich with Michigan State Police.
On Nov. 23 TV5 followed troopers going door-to-door in Genesee County to drop off meals to those in need.
Rich says they couldn’t have done it alone.
“Kroger is definitely putting the community first by being able to donate to these people.”
Kroger has a goal of donating 3 billion meals by 2025. It’s part of ending hunger in Michigan communities.
Each donated meal will feed a family of four-to-six people and includes a turkey and traditional sides.
Rich says it’s about more than just the food, it’s also about making connections.
“Even though we have to mask up, and we’re leaving most of the meals either on their porches or handing them to them, we still have that opportunity to be face-to-face with people and give back, which feels good.”
