The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is hosting a pop-up food pantry at Laker Elementary School from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.
Laker Elementary School is located at 6436 Pigeon Rd, Pigeon, MI 48755
Michigan State Police said Trooper Pratt and Trooper Lucus will be helping by assisting with traffic.
MSP said the food supply is limited, it will be giving away on a first-come, first-serve basis.
