A Lapeer man was arrested for child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 26-year-old Dylan Robert Underwood.
Troopers said Underwood was arrested following an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home. They said the investigation started when Batavia, Illinois Police Department reported Underwood for sharing child sexually abusive materials with a local resident on the internet.
According to troopers, following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Underwood was charged with two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Underwood was arraigned in 71-A District Court on Friday, Oct. 4.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.
For resources and more information on how to keep your kid safe, click here.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.
