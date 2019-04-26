Michigan State Police arrested a larceny suspect who troopers say gave them a fake identity and tried to spit on them.
On Wednesday, April 24, troopers were sent to a Marathon gas station in Houghton Lake for an in-progress larceny.
When troopers arrived, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
A K9 officer was called in to track the suspect.
The suspect was located and questioned by a trooper.
MSP searched the suspect’s backpack and found stolen items, two bottles of Propel water, as well as two cans of chewing tobacco.
Thomas Joseph Brewer, a 41-year-old man from Houghton Lake, was arrested for larceny.
When Brewer was handcuffed, he tried to spit on troopers, police said.
MSP said Brewer gave police a fake name and refused to obey commands from troopers.
Troopers believe they were able to positively identify him using a mobile fingerprint scanner.
Troopers said they were forced to use a “spit hood” on Brewer to control his behavior as he continued to resist arrest.
Brewer was taken to the Roscommon County Jail where he was lodged on multiple charges including retail fraud, furnishing false information to a police officer, and two counts of resisting and obstructing.
He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court on April 26.
