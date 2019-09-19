Michigan State Police launched a mobile app to help residents stay on top of breaking news and information.
The MSP Mobile app is free and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching Michigan State Police.
"MSP Mobile was designed to allow users to follow the post that serves their community or any post of their choosing. Users can opt to receive push notifications that will instantly alert them to traffic crashes, arrests, criminal investigations, community events and other education and prevention information," MSP said in a press release.
Users can also submit crime tips directly to MSP through the app.
The app also includes profiles of Michigan's most wanted fugitives, the sex offender registry, and also allows users to help solve cold cases.
“It’s our goal to make connecting with the MSP as easy as possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This new app puts important public safety information literally in your hand and allows each user to customize their experience and interaction.”
