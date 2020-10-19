Michigan State Police are investigating after an apparent hit-and-run left a woman dead.
Troopers were called to Elk Street near Lapeer Street in the Sanilac County village of Peck on Oct. 18 at 3:15 p.m.
A 911 call was made reporting an elderly woman in the road.
When troopers arrived, they found 77-year-old Mary Anna Longuski critically hurt. She was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.
Officials said she had been hit by a vehicle.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156, or submit a tip using the MSP Mobile app.
