Michigan State Police troopers and canine teams are actively looking for a prisoner who escaped Sunday around 10:40 a.m. in West Branch.
Caden Daniel Schanck, 19, left on foot from MidMich Medical Center Sunday morning wearing a white button-down shirt, brown shoes, and white shorts. Schanck is around 5 feet 11 inches with blond hair and hazel eyes.
MSP was looking for Schanck in the areas between Cook Road, the I-75 Bus Loop, and Valley Street, the Irons Park Area.
MSP is telling all residents to call 911 if they see Schanck. There is no indication that he is a danger to the public according to MSP.
