A Flint resident is wanted for his involvement in a double homicide that happened on Dec. 26 at a holiday party.
Ronald Dendy Jr., 29, is accused of being the shooter in the double homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Fenton Road and 12th Street.
A felony warrant has been issued for Dendy that includes four counts of felony firearm, two counts of homicide in the first degree, one count of assault with intent to murder, and firearm possession by a felon, according to MSP.
MSP says, Dendy was seen leaving the scene in a silver Ford Fusion that law enforcement recovered after the homicide. Dendy is 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, and had his dreadlocks in a ponytail at the time of the homicide.
If anyone has information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or call Flint police at 810-237-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.