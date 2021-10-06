Saginaw and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Saginaw.
Around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police responded to a shooting on Burrows Street. 22-year-old Azavien Claudio, was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times according to police.
Surveillance video from the area around Burrows Street identified the suspects' car as a Pontiac Grand Am with no license plate. The vehicle is black and has black rims.
The Saginaw Major Case Unit is asking residents to call 989-759-1289 or 989-615-6257 if they know any information. Residents can call Crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL to stay anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.