Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On Wednesday, May 15, at 3:30 in the morning, the man walked into the Valero Gas Station at 8982 E. Lansing Road in Durand.
The suspect walked to a back office where he confronted the night clerk with a weapon, police said. The man forcibly walked the clerk to the cash register and ordered the clerk to open it, police said.
He took cash from the drawer and fled the store on foot.
The suspect was wearing pants, boots, a hood, and gloves. His face was covered. The suspect is estimated to be approximately 5’07” tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Mid Michigan at 1-800 840-7867 or, the Michigan State Flint Post at 810-732-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.