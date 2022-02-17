The Michigan State Police are looking for a man last seen in Shiawassee County.
John Steck, 88, left his home on N. Seymour Road in New Haven Township on Thursday afternoon. He was driving a 2009 Ford Focus with the Michigan license plate number DHR7075.
Steck is 6’1”, 145 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and yellow University of Michigan shirt.
If you have any information, you can call MSP at 810-732-1111 or Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111.
