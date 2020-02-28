Michigan State Police are looking for whoever shot a dog in the neck.
Troopers in Wayland said that on Feb. 26 troopers got a call about a mixed breed, medium sized dog that was found with a gunshot wound.
Officials are now asking for help finding the dog’s homeowner, and anyone who might have information on who shot it.
The animal was taken to Dorr Veterinary Clinic for treatment, and if it fully recovers and no owners can be found, it will be turned over to the Allegan County Animal Shelter and put up for adoption.
If you have any information, call the Wayland State Police Post at 269-792-2213.
