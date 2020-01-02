The investigation into the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon continues.
Earlier this week it was revealed that 50-year-old Mark Latunski, whom Bacon had met through a dating app, was charged with his death and mutilation.
At this time, Michigan State Police Lt David Kaiser says Latunski is the only suspect.
"There are no additional suspects,” Kaiser said. “We would've spoken to the former husband, we would've spoken to neighbors, we would've spoken to anyone who had knowledge of Mr. Latunski."
This isn't the first time Latunski has had a run in with the law.
According to Kaiser, back in November a man was found running from Latunski's residence in Bennington Township. He was wearing a garment that Latunski claimed was valuable.
Kaiser says the man that fled from the house told police he had become frightened but didn't want to press charges.
And after questioning all parties involved, police determined that no criminal activity took place.
"What we found out was that anything that happened inside the residence was consensual,” Kaiser said. “He wasn't being held or chained up against his will, and nobody wanted to file a police report or press charges."
However today, Latunski could be facing life in prison if he's convicted of the crimes committed against Bacon.
And Kaiser wants you to know how to stay safe when dating online.
"Don't share too much personal information online,” he said. “When you do agree to meet this person, the first time you meet them meet them in a public place not at a private residence. Meet out at a restaurant and let somebody else know where you're going, who you're going to see, and what time you're going to be home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.