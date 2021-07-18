The Mackinac Bridge is open to traffic after it was closed because of a bomb threat.
Law Enforcement told the Mackinac Bridge Authority there was a bomb threat on the bridge.
At 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon the bridge was closed.
After an extensive search nothing was found, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
The bridge re-opened at 5:09 p.m. on Sunday.
